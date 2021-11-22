Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.62. 71,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 147,142 shares of company stock worth $812,795 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ViewRay by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

