Richard James Hall Sells 8,600 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$46,898.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

Shares of CVE OLA traded up C$1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

