Dego Finance Market Cap Hits $84.35 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $84.35 million and $54.15 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.80 or 0.00017448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

