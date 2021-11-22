$3.20 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report earnings of $3.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 208,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.