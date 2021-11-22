Investment Partners LTD. Sells 369 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 78.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 268,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

