IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.42 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

