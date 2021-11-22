Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

