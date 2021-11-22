Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 639 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Visa were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Visa by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

