$498.72 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $498.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.50 million and the highest is $500.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $440.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:KMT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 12,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,420. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.