1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.19 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $142,883.91 and approximately $449,178.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07208291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,275.63 or 1.00080818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

