Family Legacy Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,491 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

