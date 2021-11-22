Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 17,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 348,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,211,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 112.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

