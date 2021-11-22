Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 17,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 348,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,211,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 112.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

