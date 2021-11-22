Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth $648,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 278.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 52,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period.

AFT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

