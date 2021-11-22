BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 437,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $142.97 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $114.44 and a one year high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

