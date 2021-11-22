Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 6.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.70. 9,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 452,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $620.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

