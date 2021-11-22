NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 4.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $174.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

