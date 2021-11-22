Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,930 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.