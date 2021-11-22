Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.61. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,116 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.