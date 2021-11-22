Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $88.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DNLI traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $93.94.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.