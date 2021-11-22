Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $88.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

DNLI traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

