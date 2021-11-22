Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,232. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.11. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.