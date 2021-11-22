Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.08

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 19350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 19,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

