Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.26

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 36626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,658 shares of company stock worth $493,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

