Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.73. 129,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,917,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

