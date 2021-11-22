Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.66

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 6606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

