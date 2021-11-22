Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Declines By 20.3%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.91. 366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,259. The company has a market cap of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

