Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In related news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $59,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 147,254 shares of company stock worth $1,175,542. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.