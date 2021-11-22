Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of PSCT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.91. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,930. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

