Evedo Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $901,228.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088377 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

