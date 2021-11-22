AirSwap (AST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.06 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $84.74 million and $8.06 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088377 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.