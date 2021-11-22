Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BMWYY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

