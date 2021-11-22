$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report $2.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 10,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.16. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

