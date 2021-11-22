Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.