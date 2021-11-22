Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,382 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. 9,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,038. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

