Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.64. 14,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

