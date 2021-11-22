BFT Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $341.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $336.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

