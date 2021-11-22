Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.73

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 17785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 527.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 50.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

