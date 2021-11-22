PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 9.3%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63. 35,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,475,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882,469 shares of company stock valued at $22,807,773.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.