Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Savara by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

