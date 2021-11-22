Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $97,200.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $1,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

