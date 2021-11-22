ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.48

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 1506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 214,060 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,922,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

