Sociall Hits Market Cap of $47,883.47 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $47,883.47 and $20.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088377 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

SCL is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

