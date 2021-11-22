Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.70

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.49, with a volume of 9300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

