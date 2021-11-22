National Bankshares Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$6.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,849. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

