National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$112.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.86.

NA traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The stock has a market cap of C$35.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8908495 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

