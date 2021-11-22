RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Update

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 809,500 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 987,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

