Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce $2.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $2.93 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 816.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.41 million, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

