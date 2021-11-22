OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce $63.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.27 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $62.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $233.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,445. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $687.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

