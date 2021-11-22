Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $50,833,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 30,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,611. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.