Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Psychemedics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. 14,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,221. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

