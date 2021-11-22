Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 134,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 18,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.13. Camping World has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.